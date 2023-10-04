Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71.55 ($0.86), with a volume of 1060171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.55 ($0.90).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £427.97 million, a P/E ratio of 323.22, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

