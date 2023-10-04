Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.00

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 71.55 ($0.86), with a volume of 1060171 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.55 ($0.90).
Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
