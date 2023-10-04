Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.87

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.18. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 462,411 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $903.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.21.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $456.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

