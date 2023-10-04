Fetch.ai (FET) Price Up 5% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $179.56 million and $17.12 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025241 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,331,792 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.