Financial Comparison: NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) & Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Ørsted A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 12.22% 1.06% 0.68% Ørsted A/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.21 billion 1.73 $477.00 million $1.69 13.24 Ørsted A/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and Ørsted A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ørsted A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextEra Energy Partners and Ørsted A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 6 8 0 2.57 Ørsted A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 139.05%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than Ørsted A/S.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats Ørsted A/S on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Ørsted A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan, as well as development of renewable hydrogen and green fuels in Europe, and e-methanol on the United States gulf coast. The Onshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates onshore wind and solar farms in the United States and Europe, as well as integrated storage. The Bioenergy & Other segments engages in the generation of heat and power and delivery of ancillary services from CHP plants in Denmark; sells power and gas in the wholesale and B2B markets; and optimizes gas portfolio. The company was formerly known as DONG Energy A/S and changed its name to Ørsted A/S in November 2017. Ørsted A/S was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Fredericia, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.