Financial Contrast: BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) versus BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML)

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Free Report) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and BayCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $36.97 million 1.71 $8.59 million N/A N/A BayCom $110.97 million 2.06 $23.73 million $2.30 8.41

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

57.1% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BEO Bancorp and BayCom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.45%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BayCom pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BayCom pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BayCom has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BayCom is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BayCom 23.48% 9.43% 1.16%

Volatility and Risk

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BayCom beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, courier, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, letters of credit, lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services, as well as zero balance accounts and sweep accounts, including loan sweep. It operates through a network of full-service banking branches in Northern and Southern California; Denver, Colorado; Custer, Delta, and Grand counties, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

