First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Trading Down 2.6%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.60 and last traded at $46.81. Approximately 64,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 21,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.06.

The stock has a market cap of $173.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

