Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $132,860.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,153.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

Five Point Stock Down 1.4 %

Five Point stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,535. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 43.51%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 813.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.