Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $132,860.00 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $132,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,153.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $109,371.52.
- On Wednesday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.
Five Point Stock Down 1.4 %
Five Point stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 21,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,535. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 813.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
