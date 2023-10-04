FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on FLEX LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 3,476.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of FLNG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. 331,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.36%.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

