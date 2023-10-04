FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $39.12. 1,025,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 730,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

