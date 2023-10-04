Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Down 10.7% in September

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Flowers Foods by 57.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 343,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $101,940,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Flowers Foods by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

