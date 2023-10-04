Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Foran Mining
Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Foran Mining
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.