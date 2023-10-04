Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Foran Mining

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

Foran Mining Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.38.

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.