Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $21,888.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $21,888.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,627,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,403,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

On Friday, September 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $47,600.00.

NYSE:FRGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 208,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,016. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $337.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.77.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 136.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. Research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRGE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

