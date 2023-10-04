Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 7.3%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.94 and last traded at C$9.97. Approximately 223,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 71,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$797.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of C$389.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.6283619 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.