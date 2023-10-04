Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 29,931 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. 7,457,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

