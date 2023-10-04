Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,762,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,265,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,778,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,059. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

