Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 1,355 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. 7,140,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

