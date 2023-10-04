Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 4,383 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after buying an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.84. 3,989,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,188. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.74 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

