GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,220 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,573,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of -0.13. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

