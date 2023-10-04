Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 40,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 128,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$34.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Gatekeeper Systems

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

