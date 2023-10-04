Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 40,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 128,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of C$34.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and DVR recorders; G4 Viewer that enables finding, saving, and sharing video incidents; wireless systems, such as health check, access point, mobile wireless, mobile WIFI, and video capture and storage capacity; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

