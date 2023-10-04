Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $866.67 million and $1.23 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $5.78 or 0.00020847 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016150 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,738.57 or 1.00085446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.78794958 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,148,632.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

