General Mills, Inc. (GIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th.

General Mills has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 50.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Mills to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20. General Mills has a 12-month low of $62.23 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $382,081,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.