GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.17

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 217874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$385.13 million, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 11.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.62.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of C$11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.06 million. Equities analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.0204588 EPS for the current year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

