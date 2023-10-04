Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.21. Grifols shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 309,541 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Grifols Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grifols, S.A. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the first quarter worth $158,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 21.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,506,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,276,000 after purchasing an additional 591,834 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

