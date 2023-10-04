Grin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $52,449.75 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $52,449.75 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,699.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00233422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.19 or 0.00834620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.09 or 0.00541844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00056408 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00134225 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.