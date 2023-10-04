Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.17

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.17 ($2.37) and traded as high as GBX 200.30 ($2.42). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.34), with a volume of 388,146 shares changing hands.

Halfords Group Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £397.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,211.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65.

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.