Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Trading Up 0.2%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as €177.50 ($186.84) and last traded at €172.20 ($181.26). 10,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €171.90 ($180.95).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is €187.09 and its 200 day moving average is €205.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

