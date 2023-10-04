Head-To-Head Analysis: Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) vs. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF – Get Free Report) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crown Resorts and Boyd Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Boyd Gaming 0 2 9 0 2.82

Boyd Gaming has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.56%. Given Boyd Gaming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boyd Gaming is more favorable than Crown Resorts.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Resorts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming $3.56 billion 1.65 $639.38 million $6.91 8.47

This table compares Crown Resorts and Boyd Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Boyd Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Resorts.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Boyd Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Resorts and Boyd Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Resorts N/A N/A N/A Boyd Gaming 19.61% 41.56% 10.88%

Summary

Boyd Gaming beats Crown Resorts on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets. The company's Crown Perth resort includes the Crown Towers Perth hotel with 500 guest rooms; the Crown Metropol Perth hotel comprising 397 guest rooms; the Crown Promenade Perth hotel with 291 guest rooms; 2,500 gaming machines and 350 gaming tables; a 1,500-seat Crown Ballroom and 2,300-seat Crown Theatre; convention facilities; and restaurants and bars, and a resort. It also owns and operates the Crown Aspinalls, a casino in London; and engages in wagering and online social gaming activities. The company was formerly known as Crown Limited and changed its name to Crown Resorts Limited in October 2013. Crown Resorts Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The company also engages in owning and operating a travel agency. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

