Hedera (HBAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $41.77 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and approximately $41.77 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00036184 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,450,040,991 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,450,040,991.04171 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04834941 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $57,171,258.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

