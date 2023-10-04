Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $201.00

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 201 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 202 ($2.44), with a volume of 145621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.50 ($2.52).

Helical Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 236.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £249.19 million, a P/E ratio of -400.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helical news, insider Gerald A. Kaye purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £1,353 ($1,635.44). Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

