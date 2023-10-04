Helium (HNT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $744,163.10

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00005111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a total market cap of $203.72 million and $744,163.10 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Helium
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,934,821 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
