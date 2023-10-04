HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIVE. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. 1,050,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,849. The stock has a market cap of $246.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 176.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.36%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. On average, analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 893,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

