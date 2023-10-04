Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,182 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Down 0.4 %

HOLX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.00. 693,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,988. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $984.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

