Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.90 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.02 or 0.00028923 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $113.90 million and $7.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,194,494 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.