Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 12883418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.50 ($1.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Horizonte Minerals from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Horizonte Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HZM

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.17. The company has a market capitalization of £74.92 million, a P/E ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

(Get Free Report)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizonte Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizonte Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.