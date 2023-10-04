IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.93.

Get IAC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IAC

IAC Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,766. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,329,000 after acquiring an additional 321,815 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.