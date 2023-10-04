IDT (NYSE:IDT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

IDT Stock Up 0.8 %

IDT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 401,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,967. The company has a market cap of $687.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.00. IDT has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60.

Institutional Trading of IDT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in IDT by 81.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IDT by 2,426.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IDT in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 175.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

Recommended Stories

