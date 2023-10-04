Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Trading Up 0.1%

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 14,039 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 17,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

About Infracap REIT Preferred ETF

The InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx REIT Preferred Stock index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US-listed preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs). PFFR was launched on Feb 7, 2017 and is managed by InfraCap.

