Insider Buying: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glatfelter Stock Down 2.1 %

GLT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 247,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,557. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.

Institutional Trading of Glatfelter

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glatfelter by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Glatfelter

About Glatfelter

(Get Free Report)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.