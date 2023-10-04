Insider Buying: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,094,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glatfelter Stock Down 2.1 %
GLT stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 247,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,557. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
