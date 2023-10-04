Insider Buying: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Major Shareholder Acquires 3,466 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 3,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eli Samaha acquired 12,196 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $259,774.80.

On Monday, September 25th, Eli Samaha acquired 7,553 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,878.90.

On Thursday, September 21st, Eli Samaha bought 8,884 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $188,785.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Eli Samaha bought 197,705 shares of Synovus Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,230,887.00.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,259. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

