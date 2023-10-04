Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $1,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,086,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $84,671.88.

On Friday, September 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,244,250.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $46.04. 708,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,010. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 29.78 and a current ratio of 29.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of -0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.