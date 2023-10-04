Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $67,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,932. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
