Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2023

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $67,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,932. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.