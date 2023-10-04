Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 6,044 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $67,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 907,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,932. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $14.10.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOLD

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.