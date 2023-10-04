Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Sells 6,987 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $67,214.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 9,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $89,190.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 844 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $8,355.60.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $10.15. 43,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,653. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $211.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

