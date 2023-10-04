Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Sells 686 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $10,571.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. 2,573,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,366. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GME shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in GameStop by 366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

