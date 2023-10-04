Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,056 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $20,201.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,935,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,164,283.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 15,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,676. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $460.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

