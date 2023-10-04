Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells 1,056 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $20,201.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,935,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,164,283.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $18.88. 15,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,676. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $460.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 16.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Housing
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Institutions Are Buying Under Appreciated Consumer Staples Now
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Stocks For the Resurgent Energy Rally
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Zscaler: A Leader in Cybersecurity Soars with Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.