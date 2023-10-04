Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 360 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2023

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $123,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,450,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 29th, Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $108,739.40.
  • On Wednesday, September 27th, Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16.
  • On Thursday, September 7th, Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98.

MongoDB Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.95. The company had a trading volume of 886,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,914. The company's fifty day moving average is $369.53 and its 200-day moving average is $327.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Macquarie boosted their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.08.

About MongoDB

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

