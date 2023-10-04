Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 360 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total value of $123,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $108,739.40.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16.

On Thursday, September 7th, Cedric Pech sold 16,143 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.86, for a total transaction of $6,115,936.98.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.95. The company had a trading volume of 886,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,914. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.53 and its 200-day moving average is $327.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 16.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in MongoDB by 79.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Macquarie boosted their target price on MongoDB from $434.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.08.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

