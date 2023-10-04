Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $36,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,990 shares in the company, valued at $187,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Trousdale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 660,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,522. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $829.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 882,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 721,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

