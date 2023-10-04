Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $151,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. 494,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,917. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth about $72,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $65,321,000.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

