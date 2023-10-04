Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PCVX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 494,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,917. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $72,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,283 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $65,321,000.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

