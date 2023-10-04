Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading Up 0.5%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51. Approximately 27,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 62,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBD. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,531,000.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

